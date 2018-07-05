CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral Dance Challenge Thanks To #DoTheShiggy

Fans make a great song even better.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake And Future Perform At Staples Center

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

As expected, Drake‘s new Scorpion album will put you on a roller coaster of emotions. From subliminal diss tracks, to relationship songs, to party anthems, there’s definitely a little something for everyone.

One of the most turnt moments from the album comes on “In My Feelings.” You’d think with the title, it would be another late night slow burner from Drizzy — but on the contrary.

The song is a hype, New Orleans bounce-flavored banger where yes, Drake is talking about his feelings, but you could drop some fire moves while he’s doing it.

Social media star Shiggy felt inspired. He posted a clip of him dancing to the song and people quickly took notice.

 

Now #DoTheShiggy has taken over Instagram.

Even celebs like Odell Beckham Jr. have caught on.

 

If you want more Shiggy inspired grooves, swipe through to find out who else is in their feelings!

Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral Dance Challenge Thanks To #DoTheShiggy was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral Dance Challenge Thanks To #DoTheShiggy

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 59 mins ago
07.06.18
#MediaMakers: Meet Gina Charbonnet, Executive Producer Of Essence…
 18 hours ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Breaking Bardi: Lee Daniels Thinks He Played A…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
GG Music: Taylor Bennett Is In His Robbin’…
 20 hours ago
07.06.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close