Evangeline Lilly & Michael Douglas sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss Ant-Man and The Wasp the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During this fun interview, Lilly & Douglas reveal the most ridiculous things they’ve done to entertain a child and talk about the wonders of working on a big CGI film.

Evangeline also reveals that she knows a different version of Miss Mary Mack than the one you’re used to.

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters everywhere July 6th, 2018

Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You Know This Version? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: