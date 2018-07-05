CLOSE
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For The #WhatTheFluffChallenge

#Yougottabequickerthanthat.

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge took over the internet when dogs all of shapes and sizes got tricked into thinking their owners had suddenly disappeared. But it turns out not all canines are cut from the same cloth, as some were way too smart to fall for the prank. Hit the flip to see what we mean.

