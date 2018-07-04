If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences The Masses, Explain This World Cup Moment

Loving Black culture and not Black people is nothing new in this country.

However, it is interesting to see the impact that Black American culture has on other parts of the world and other Americans. From the music, to the slang:

“Alright, guys, so there’s three types of Esskeetit.” pic.twitter.com/7KryUqeY9V — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 3, 2018

To style:

It is amazing to see how much power and influence rappers and black people have when it comes to the fashion industry. Amazing. — Da Baddest (@_ovoxo7) May 26, 2018

To the dance moves:

This World Cup…a gift that keeps on giving 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/U2RBU8mYMa — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) July 1, 2018

What in the Blocboy JB was that? Or this:

I raise u Afrobeats and Naija Culture….in same Russia pic.twitter.com/4JXs14UrwA — Charles I (@CIyamu) July 3, 2018

There’s nothing wrong with White folks being influenced by the culture — just give credit where it’s due. And be aware of your surrounding this fourth of July before hitting the “shoot” dance.

