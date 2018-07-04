GG Music: Flipp Dinero Doubles Down On Recent Success With New Song “Livin’ It”

Cinematic Music Group signee Flipp Dinero is not letting his foot off the gas. The Brooklyn rapper is following up the success of “Leave Me Alone” with his newly released track “Livin’ It” produced by BlackMayo.

Give it a listen below.

