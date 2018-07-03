Offset is thankful for his wife Cardi B’s superstardom after she got him out of ticket.

Late Monday morning, the Migos MC tweeted, “Just got let go on a pull over for a FaceTime pic with my wife (SHES THE BEST).”

He added, “When God shows you no bitch compares.”

W H E N G O D S H O W S Y O U

N O B I T C H C O M P A R E S !!!!!!!

Ride Or Die: Cardi B FaceTimed Cop To Get Offset Out Of A Ticket was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

