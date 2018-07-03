CLOSE
Entertainment News
Entertainment News

BASE LEVEL: Tosh Alexander’s Music Is An Eclectic Mix Of Her Jamaican Roots And Pop Culture

Tosh Alexander

Source: Rila / Rila

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Tosh Alexander

Hometown: Kingston, JA

Musical Influences: Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, Brandy, TLC, Whitney Houston, Diana King

Biggest Break Thus Far: Twerk It by Busta Rhymes feat. Nikki Minaj and myself produced by Pharrell; also signing to BruckOut/PolydorUK Record Label

How Do You Describe Your Sound? It’s eclectic —- a mix up of my Jamaican roots and pop culture. My music varies from emotion filled to dancehall vibes.

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? Missy Elliott and Bob Marley

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? I want them to feel connected; If my music helps them to escape or relate for that moment, I would have done my job.

What’s next? I’m ready for whatever is waiting for me I’m focused on getting my music out there, giving my fans the best of me and making Tosh a household name.

