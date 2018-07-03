“The Electric Slide” Is About A Vibrator And Now You’re Going To Think About It At Every Family Reunion

Will you feel comfortable dancing to The Electric Slide beside your grandmother at future weddings and family reunions now that you know the truth???

‘The Electric Slide’ is about a vibrator — and we are shook pic.twitter.com/MNBnGIIedS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 29, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark