Here’s Your List Of 4th Of July Fireworks And Events

There are many celebrations and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July in our area. Below is a list compliments of WRAL.
|Koka Booth Amphitheatre
|8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC 27518
|7/4/2018
|Kenan Memorial Stadium
|104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
|7/4/2018
|Knightdale Station Park
|810 First Avenue, Knightdale, NC 27545
|7/4/2018
|Morrisville Community Park
|1520 Morrisville Parkway, Morrisville, NC 27560
|7/3/2018
|Clayton Municipal Park
|325 McCullers Drive, Clayton, NC 27520
|7/4/2018
|Roanoke Island Festival Park
|1 Festival Park, Manteo, NC 27954
|7/4/2018
|Heritage High School
|1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest, NC, 27587
|7/3/2018
|Riverfront Park
|1 North Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
|7/4/2018
|Carolina Beach Boardwalk
|100 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
|7/3/2018
|Lillington Park
|405 South First Street, Lillington, NC 27546
|7/4/2018
|Rolesville
|121 Redford Pl Dr, Rolesville, NC 27571
|7/4/2018
|Five County Stadium
|1501 NC 39, Zebulon, NC 27597
|7/4/2018
|Hope Mills
|4975 Cameron Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348
|7/4/2018
|Downtown Raleigh
|PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27607
|Brier Creek Commons
|Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh, NC 27617
|7/4/2018
|Fort Bragg Main Post Parade Field
|Buss Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307
|7/4/2018
|South Park
|820 South Main Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
|7/3/2018
|Lake Benson Park
|921 Buffaloe Road, Garner, NC 27529
|7/3/2018
|Sugg Farm Park
|2401 Grigsby Avenue, Holly Springs, NC 27540
|7/5/2018
|Durham Bulls
|Durham Bulls Athletic Park,409 Blackwell St., Durham, NC 27701
|7/3/2018
|USA Baseball
|Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham, NC 27701
|7/4/2018
