Here’s Your List Of 4th Of July Fireworks And Events

Bonfire, Guy Fawkes, Firework Night at United Kingdon

Source: Ivan / Getty

There are many celebrations and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July in our area.  Below is a list compliments of WRAL.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC 27518 7/4/2018
Kenan Memorial Stadium 104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 7/4/2018
Knightdale Station Park 810 First Avenue, Knightdale, NC 27545 7/4/2018
Morrisville Community Park 1520 Morrisville Parkway, Morrisville, NC 27560 7/3/2018
Clayton Municipal Park 325 McCullers Drive, Clayton, NC 27520 7/4/2018
Roanoke Island Festival Park 1 Festival Park, Manteo, NC 27954 7/4/2018
Heritage High School 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest, NC, 27587 7/3/2018
Riverfront Park 1 North Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 7/4/2018
Carolina Beach Boardwalk 100 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28428 7/3/2018
Lillington Park 405 South First Street, Lillington, NC 27546 7/4/2018
Rolesville 121 Redford Pl Dr, Rolesville, NC 27571 7/4/2018
Five County Stadium 1501 NC 39, Zebulon, NC 27597 7/4/2018
Hope Mills 4975 Cameron Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348 7/4/2018
Downtown Raleigh PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27607
Brier Creek Commons Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh, NC 27617 7/4/2018
Fort Bragg Main Post Parade Field Buss Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307 7/4/2018
South Park 820 South Main Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 7/3/2018
Lake Benson Park 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner, NC 27529 7/3/2018
Sugg Farm Park 2401 Grigsby Avenue, Holly Springs, NC 27540 7/5/2018
Durham Bulls Durham Bulls Athletic Park,409 Blackwell St., Durham, NC 27701 7/3/2018
USA Baseball Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham, NC 27701 7/4/2018

 

 

Read more about each event at WRAL.com

Here’s Your List Of 4th Of July Fireworks And Events was originally published on thelightnc.com

