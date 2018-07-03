CLOSE
TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Syvilla Fort

1 reads
Leave a comment

The late Syvilla Fort was the dance instructor to the stars, and was destined to perform the task from a young age. Today is Ms. Fort’s birthday and we look back at her life.

Fort was born in Seattle on this day in 1917, and began receiving instruction in dance at three years old. Because of her race, she was barred from instruction at more elite institutions. At nine years old, Fort began teaching neighborhood children who couldn’t afford private lessons.

She then entered the Cornish School of Allied Arts, now the Cornish College of the Arts, and was its first Black student. Fort headed to Los Angeles to pursue dance as a career, eventually meeting dance instructor Katherine Dunham by way of her neighbor, composer William Grant Still. This meeting eventually led to Fort being named the lead instructor of Dunham’s school in New York City.

When Dunham’s school failed because of money troubles, Fort and her husband, dancer Buddy Phillips, opened a school in Manhattan in 1955. For over 20 years, Fort oversaw the instruction of Alvin Ailey, Harry Belafonte, James Earl Jones, Eartha Kitt, Marlon Brando and many others.

As a widow in 1975, Fort was contending with breast cancer and struggling to keep her school open. She would pass away just days after the Black Theater Alliance honored her in an event hosted by Ailey and Belafonte on November 8, 1975.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Syvilla Fort was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 4 hours ago
07.03.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami And Jennifer Get Called…
 10 hours ago
07.03.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J Teams Up With Rich…
 11 hours ago
07.03.18
The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power:…
 18 hours ago
07.03.18
Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To…
 19 hours ago
07.03.18
Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept…
 20 hours ago
07.03.18
R.I.P. CDs: Best Buy Is Giving The Music…
 20 hours ago
07.03.18
#MediaMakers: Forging Your Own Lane Isn’t Easy, But…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
10 items
Aoki Lee Simmons
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Here’s How Much Someone Paid For Lakers Season…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
The Nation’s Oldest Veteran Is The Victim Of…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close