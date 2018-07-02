Everything We Know About The Black Navy Veteran Killed By Portland State University Police

An investigation was underway in Oregon for what witnesses described as police hastily killing an innocent Black man who was trying to be a peacemaker before officers labeled him a suspect and shot him.
See Also: Activists Call Out NRA For Not Defending Philando Castile In Wake Of Verdict
Jason Washington, who was armed, had a valid concealed carry permit when Portland State University officers shot the 45-year-old grandfather early Friday morning in Portland, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported on Monday.
While trying to break up a fight, Washington’s gun reportedly fell from his holster. As he tried to pick it up, police immediately shot him, witness Keyaira Smith, who recorded the shooting, told the news outlet.
The cops, identified as Officer Shawn McKenzie, who has been with the campus public safety office since 2002, and Officer James Dewey, who’s been there since 2014, were on paid administrative leave, Oregonlive reported.
McKenzie and Dewey were near a downtown bar named The Cheerful Tortoise around 1:30 a.m. when they noticed a fight, the Portland police said. They yelled that there was a gun and at least one of them immediately opened fire, witnesses said, according to Oregonlive.
Washington was at the bar with friends celebrating the Oregon State University baseball team winning the College World Series, Mike Joseph, a friend and co-worker told Oregonlive. Washington, who was not involved in the altercation, tried to calm things down after a man used racial slurs when speaking to another man.
What the cops apparently didn’t see when they came upon the scene was that Washington was “trying to be a Good Samaritan,” Smith noted.
A local newscast showed video footage from the fateful altercation that was apparently recorded by a bystander’s cellphone.
Portland State University President Rahman Shoureshi asked the campus public safety chief to review the incident. The Portland Police Bureau are now investigating the shooting.
Dozens of protesters were demanding justice for Washington and that the campus police are disarmed.
Washington, a U.S. postal worker and Navy veteran, left behind three daughters and a 5-year-old granddaughter.
SEE ALSO:
Priest Who Called Cops On Grieving Black Family At Funeral Wants To Repent
Hear Permit Patty’s 911 Call, Which Proves She Is A Damn Liar
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Everything We Know About The Black Navy Veteran Killed By Portland State University Police was originally published on newsone.com