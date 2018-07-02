CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept Her Beauty In Comparison To Her Sister And Mother

Aoki Lee revealed she struggles with beauty perception when compared to her sister Ming Lee and supermodel mother.

4 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation Art For Life Benefit

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons’ youngest daughter Aoki Lee revealed she struggles with her perception of beauty. The talented youngster, who plays basketball, posted a touching social media update, detailing how some Internet trolls mad her feel less beautiful than her sister Ming Lee Simmons and supermodel mother Kimora Lee.

“I used to be very picky about pictures and not really show my face, and would often not post pictures of cool events or important moments because I didn’t like my smile or I was standing next to my beautiful sister. It’s easy to get insecure when your older sister and mothers are models,” she wrote.

While Aoki and Ming Lee are incredibly close, we can see how Internet trolls contribute to the insecurities young girls face on a daily basis. We’re glad to see Aoki dealing with her struggles in a healthy way.

Check out more pics of Aoki, below:

Galore Presents GIRLCULT

Aoki Lee Simmons

10 photos Launch gallery

Aoki Lee Simmons

Continue reading Aoki Lee Simmons

Aoki Lee Simmons

RELATED STORIES:

One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just Dismissed But What Exactly Does It Mean?

Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons: ‘These Allegations Against Him Are Nothing Like The Person I Have Known’

Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept Her Beauty In Comparison To Her Sister And Mother was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 4 hours ago
07.03.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami And Jennifer Get Called…
 10 hours ago
07.03.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J Teams Up With Rich…
 11 hours ago
07.03.18
The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power:…
 18 hours ago
07.03.18
Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To…
 19 hours ago
07.03.18
Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept…
 20 hours ago
07.03.18
R.I.P. CDs: Best Buy Is Giving The Music…
 20 hours ago
07.03.18
#MediaMakers: Forging Your Own Lane Isn’t Easy, But…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
10 items
Aoki Lee Simmons
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Here’s How Much Someone Paid For Lakers Season…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
The Nation’s Oldest Veteran Is The Victim Of…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close