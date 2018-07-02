CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis In ‘God’s Plan’?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Drake

Source: Stacistatic / Stacistatic

Drake‘s son Adonis has been the most talked about kid since Asahd Khaled

 

After Pusha T exposed the Scorpion rapper about hiding his baby boy, folks have been trying to wrap their head around the fact that Drizzy is indeed a papi!

 

Drake finally acknowledged his baby boy on his song, admitting that even he was shook to find out the news. So his loyal fans did what they always do, and tried to defend him “hiding a child” by claiming that the 6 God told us about lil Adonis earlier this year.

Are ya’ll buying it?

We’re not sure if it’s true or not, but it sounds like a bit of a reach to us:

 

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis In ‘God’s Plan’? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis In ‘God’s Plan’?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 4 hours ago
07.03.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami And Jennifer Get Called…
 10 hours ago
07.03.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J Teams Up With Rich…
 11 hours ago
07.03.18
The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power:…
 18 hours ago
07.03.18
Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To…
 19 hours ago
07.03.18
Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept…
 20 hours ago
07.03.18
R.I.P. CDs: Best Buy Is Giving The Music…
 20 hours ago
07.03.18
#MediaMakers: Forging Your Own Lane Isn’t Easy, But…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
10 items
Aoki Lee Simmons
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Here’s How Much Someone Paid For Lakers Season…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
The Nation’s Oldest Veteran Is The Victim Of…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close