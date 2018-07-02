CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To Land Two No. 1 Hits On The Billboard Hot 100

Cardi's career is all about making history

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B for GQ

Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ

Cardi B is making history once again as her summer hit “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny reaches Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She is now the only female rapper in history to have more than one No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart, with “I Like It” following her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” last year. When the track first hit Number 1 back in October, Cardi became the first woman rapper to top the chart since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” 20 years ago.

Her and her husband Offset celebrated the victory on Instagram with an adorable video.

I look crazy guys but I’m Soo happy #1 on the Billboard !!!!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

According to Chart Data, this also marks the first woman to top the Hot 100 with two singles from a debut album since Lady Gaga did the same in 2009.

Cardi B continues to break records, and we doubt this will be the last.

Congrats, Belcalis!

 

 

 

Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To Land Two No. 1 Hits On The Billboard Hot 100 was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To Land Two No. 1 Hits On The Billboard Hot 100

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 4 hours ago
07.03.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami And Jennifer Get Called…
 10 hours ago
07.03.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J Teams Up With Rich…
 11 hours ago
07.03.18
The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power:…
 18 hours ago
07.03.18
Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To…
 19 hours ago
07.03.18
Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept…
 20 hours ago
07.03.18
R.I.P. CDs: Best Buy Is Giving The Music…
 20 hours ago
07.03.18
#MediaMakers: Forging Your Own Lane Isn’t Easy, But…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
10 items
Aoki Lee Simmons
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Here’s How Much Someone Paid For Lakers Season…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
The Nation’s Oldest Veteran Is The Victim Of…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close