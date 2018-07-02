CLOSE
Zebulon River Drowning Victim Who Saved Boy Identified As Raleigh Man

Officials said Jeremie Dale Earp of Raleigh has been identified as the man who drowned while rescuing an 8-year-old boy from a river in Zebulon Sunday. Monday police said that Earp was at the park with a group of friends when he saw the boy having difficulty staying above water so he jumped in the water to help the boy.

Earp was able to get the boy close enough to the shore where people were able to pull the boy to land. Earp then started struggling and went under water.  His friends eventually found him pulled him to land and performed CPR on him. When officers arrived on the scene they began to assist with CPR until fire crews and members of EMS arrived.

Source: cbs17.com

 

 

Zebulon River Drowning Victim Who Saved Boy Identified As Raleigh Man was originally published on thelightnc.com

