Missing 11 Year Old Boy Found Safe in Morrisville

A silver alert for the missing 11-year-old boy has been canceled because he has been found by Morrisville police. Tyquon Malik Brewington went missing from the 5000 block of Trinity Village Lane in Raleigh about 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said that he is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

