A recent bullying incident in Georgia that targeted a child of Ethiopian immigrants was connected to Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Several boy scouts taunted the boy, 14, who was not identified by name, during a week-long camping trip at Camp Woodruff in Georgia last month, AL. com reported. The scouts, who are from Troop 76 based in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, threw rocks at the Black scout, who is part of Troop 10 from Johns Creek, Georgia. The boys also used the “N-word” to refer to him, parents said.

Making things even more worse, some scouts had on “Make America Great Again” MAGA hats. Trump’s MAGA message has been supported by racists and White supremacists as they spread hate towards immigrants and people of color. The president’s message has negatively affected children, including the scouts, a parent said.

The incident was particularly worrisome for Leanne Potts, whose son is in Troop 10, because she believes Trump is promoting an “atmosphere of intolerance” that has influenced the scouts’ behavior. The boys are too young to know about the president’s “unusual” anti-immigrant rhetoric, she added. It was Trump who hatefully referred to Haiti and several African nations as “sh*tholes” in January and painted Mexicans as “bad hombres” last February.

Several immigrant families are caught in the war waged by the Trump administration against them. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement of a “zero-tolerance” crackdown in April has led to immigrant parents being torn from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border and prosecuted. Children have been thrown in detention centers, which have been the subject of reports of inhumane treatment. Trump signed an order against family separation late last month, but has kept the controversial “zero-tolerance” policy in place.

Boy Scouts’ Bullying Of Black Scout Motivated By Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Speech, Parent Says was originally published on newsone.com