The Nation’s Oldest Veteran Is The Victim Of Identity Theft

Richard Overton, a man believed to be one of the oldest men in the U.S., was reportedly the victim of identity theft, CBS local reports.

According to the news site, Overton’s social security and banking account numbers were used to make several withdrawals from the veteran’s account.

Overton’s cousin, Velma, did not disclose how much money was stolen, but she did say funds were used to set up an account using Richard’s name to purchase bonds.

“He’s going to be upset,” family friend Martin Wilford told the press. “We are trying to keep him in his home through all types of fundraisers, and someone could just take from him? You’re going to do that to him? Shame on you.”

Richard is a World War 11 veteran who was at Pearl Harbor after the attack.

SOURCE: CBS

