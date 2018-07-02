CLOSE
Local Man Drowns While Saving Boy From River

This was the first drowning at that spot at Little River Park in at least 18 years. A man drowned Sunday afternoon while saving a child in Zebulon.

Police said a 36-year-old man, who was not identified, swam out to help a young boy near the Little River dam at about 6:15 p.m, he managed to save the boy but never surfaced after that.

“Our investigation, at this point, tells us there was s 7-year-old boy or 8-year-old boy that was swimming. The child got into some sort of trouble while swimming. This gentleman jumped in the water to try and help the boy and was able to help the boy get into more shallow water, but then he disappeared under the water himself,” said Chief Timothy Hayworth with Zebulon police.

Police said two people jumped in to pull the man from the water and found him at the bottom of the river.  They began performing CPR and then Emergency responders tried for an hour to resuscitate the man, but were unsuccessful.

