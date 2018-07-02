CLOSE
4th Of July Forecast

Get ready for a muggy 4th of July.  According to WRAL meteorologists the temperatures will range in the 90’s but storm are forthcoming.

According to meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth, Monday will be especially hot, with a high in the upper 90s and heat indexes close to 105 degrees…”Factoring humidity, it could feel like 105 degrees or more.

Tuesday will also be hot, with a high in the mid 90s.    According to Wilmoth, there will be a better chance for scattered storms on Wednesday for the Fourth of July, but the threat isn’t great enough to ruin evening plans outdoors.

The good news, according to Wimoth, is that the temperatures will be a little less steamy, with highs expected in the low 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.

