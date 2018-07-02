Comedians love your support and making you laugh! But don’t you dare ask them to “tell me a joke,” and don’t even think about suggesting your own jokes!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Guy’s Gripe: ‘Tell Me A Joke’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: