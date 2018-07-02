Morning Minute: LeBron Is Going To Cali

07.02.18
LeBron James is moving on from his hometown of Cleveland. James will  be moving out west! He has signed a 4 year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers,  and Chris Paul remixes LL Cool J‘s Going Back To Cali!

Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes

Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes

Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes

Ever wonder which basketball players have a shoe line? Or do your kids keep talking about basketball shoes and you have no idea? Wonder no more. Here are some basketball players with their own shoe lines!  

