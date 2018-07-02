Roland talks about the attack that the media seems to be under by politicians who don’t want to he held accountable. Donald Trump, who is known for lying, but continues to scream about “fake news” is a prime example.

Roland says that lately he finds it hard to watch the TV news, not because he doesn’t care about the news but because “of what isn’t being discussed and who isn’t being heard.”

Because of this on Sept. 4, Roland will launch Roland Martin Unfiltered. It will be news for us by us and it will also be an interactive digital experience.

Hear the full announcement above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Roland Martin Announces His New Digital Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: