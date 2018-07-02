Roland Martin Announces His New Digital Show

TJMS
| 07.02.18
Roland talks about the attack that the media seems to be under by politicians who don’t want to he held accountable. Donald Trump, who is known for lying, but continues to scream about “fake news” is a prime example.

Roland says that lately he finds it hard to watch the TV news, not because he doesn’t care about the news but because “of what isn’t being discussed and who isn’t being heard.”

Because of this on Sept. 4, Roland will launch Roland Martin Unfiltered. It will be news for us by us and it will also be an interactive digital experience.

Hear the full announcement above.

