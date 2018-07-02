CLOSE
Melyssa Ford Survives Deadly Accident With 18-Wheeler: ‘I’m Lucky To Be Alive’

The former video vixen and "Blood, Sweat, & Heels" star sustained serious head injuries including a skull fracture and bleeding in her brain.

'For Vixens Who've Considered Homicide When The Video Was Too Much' Opening Night

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Melyssa Ford swears she’s “lucky to be alive” after suffering serious injuries in a major car crash in Los Angeles last week.

According to US Weekly, the video vixen’s rep confirmed that the 41-year-old “sustained serious head injuries including a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain amongst other severe cuts and bruises.”

The rep added that accident took place while Ford was on her way to attend the bridal shower of a good friend.

“The violent impact sent her 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited into a tailspin and the vehicle flipped three times before landing upside down. She was surrounded by EMT personnel, lying at the side of the freeway beside the crushed Jeep, covered in blood, when she regained consciousness.”

Her other injuries included: “A 10-inch open wound that had to be surgically closed using stitches and staples in addition to several large gashes on her arms and legs.”

Apparently her seatbelt saved her life.

However, the driver of the 18-wheeler truck is still at large. This is why former RHOA Claudia Jordan took to social media to encourage anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward, especially since Ford doesn’t fully remember what happened.

“If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together,” Jordan wrote in the caption.

It’s a shame I have to do this to let folks know the seriousness of @melyssaford ‘s accident (I got her permission first) but here it is. She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life. It’s actually a miracle she survived. She’s injured FOR REAL. She doesn’t even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain. This was sent to me by a Good Samaritan that didn’t know who he was helping but once he saw the story online he contacted me knowing we’re friends and he was following me. If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler. Respect to @manifesting_mary who was the first one to check folks for the poor taste “jokes”. The internet emboldens cowards… it also can shut em down as well. Everyone please send love and prayers to our friend @melyssaford 🙌🏾🙏🏽

A post shared by Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) on

 

TMZ notes that she is healing in the hospital under intensive care and constant surveillance.

Feel better Melyssa!

Melyssa Ford Survives Deadly Accident With 18-Wheeler: ‘I’m Lucky To Be Alive’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

