‘Black Ink: Chicago’ Star Kat Tat Becomes First Black Woman With Beverly Hills Tattoo

Like LeBron James, Black Ink: Chicago’s Kat Tat is taking her talents from the Midwest to Los Angeles.

Below, she shares her journey to opening Enigma, Beverly Hills’ first tattoo parlor owned by a Black woman via AllDefNation.

