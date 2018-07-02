LeBron James Headed To The Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is headed to Hollywood.

James will sign a 4-Year deal worth $154 Million Dollars. James’ agency Klutch Sports sent out a tweet confirming the move.

James will leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers team for the second time and join a Lakers team featuring Lonzo Ball. It reminds to be seen if the Lakers will make more moves but for now. Bron comes to Hollywood.

