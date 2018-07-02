CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
LeBron James Headed To The Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

LeBron James is headed to Hollywood.

James will sign a 4-Year deal worth $154 Million Dollars. James’ agency Klutch Sports sent out a tweet confirming the move.

James will leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers team for the second time and join a Lakers team featuring Lonzo Ball. It reminds to be seen if the Lakers will make more moves but for now. Bron comes to Hollywood.

LeBron James Headed To The Los Angeles Lakers was originally published on kysdc.com

