WOW: This Guy Really Knows How To Work A Ball & Pole

He's quite skilled.

Tattooed biceps of physical athlete, close-up

Source: Westend61 / Getty

Everyone has their own individual talents.

Some folks can juggle balls like it’s nothing…

 

Others can work a pole like they’re paying off a car note…

 

Then, there are those very special ones who can do both…

 

Of course, I’m talking about football artist Iya Traore!

 

The Paris-based Guinean footballer has gained international attention for his soccer tricks and athleticism.

 

Peep some of his gravity defying skills below!

 

His TV appearances are just as hype…

 

Add in earning a Guinness World Record and appearing in music videos for folks like Shakira, and you’ve got an athlete owning the football tricks game.

Swipe through if you want to check out more amazing performances!

WOW: This Guy Really Knows How To Work A Ball & Pole was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

