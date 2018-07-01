CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sis Is Pissed: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen Civil Intern Fired Over This Comment

6 reads
Leave a comment
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

There’s something going on with Nicki Minaj these days, and everyone is starting to notice that the “Queen” is bothered.

 

The “Chun-Li” rapper seems to care way too much about what folks have to say about her ever since the drama with Cardi and her beef with Remy — but that hasn’t stopped folks from expressing their true feeling about the star. Like one intern who use to work for Karen Civil until she was fired for her comment about Nicki.

 

 

Onika was livid when she saw the random post. So much so that she took the time out to slander the hell out of the intern, calling her everything but a child of god.

 

Soon after, it was revealed that the intern had been fired from working with Karen Civil.

But apparently it was Karen’s partner, @XtianEmiliano, who let her go. He admitted on Twitter while responding to a fan who couldn’t believe that KC let one of her writers go over Nicki’s insecurities:

However, he deleted his entire Twitter page after responding to the tweet above with, “No, I Did.”

 

We all know that Nicki and Karen are cool, but firing an employee over an opinion doesn’t seem too civil — pun intended.

 

Do you think Nicki took her clap back too far? And should the young lady have been fired? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Source: Twitter, via GIPHY

Sis Is Pissed: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen Civil Intern Fired Over This Comment was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Sis Is Pissed: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen Civil Intern Fired Over This Comment

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Melyssa Ford Survives Deadly Accident With 18-Wheeler: ‘I’m…
 13 hours ago
07.02.18
‘Power’ Recap: Darth Dre Is Going To Be…
 13 hours ago
07.02.18
8 items
9 Funny Memes From ‘POWER’ Season 5 Premiere
 16 hours ago
07.01.18
Sis Is Pissed: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen…
 20 hours ago
07.02.18
OMG: If You Can’t Finesse A Treadmill Like…
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
WOW: This Guy Really Knows How To Work…
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
7 Years Ago Today, Locked Out NBA Stars…
 22 hours ago
07.02.18
Shmood: May Your Sunday Be As Carefree As…
 22 hours ago
07.02.18
Finesse Legend: Bobby Bonilla Secured Annual $1 Million…
 23 hours ago
07.02.18
Paul George Staying With Thunder After Russell Westbrook’s…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
Queen Tings: Nicki Minaj’s Latest #StudentOfTheGame Scholarships Were…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
How TF Did Drake Hack Spotify To Get…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
‘Black Ink: Chicago’ Star Kat Tat Becomes First…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
Are You Ready For The Bobby Brown Story?
 1 day ago
07.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close