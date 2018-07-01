CLOSE
Entertainment News
Friends Send Prayers To Melyssa Ford After Former Model Seriously Injured In Car Accident Involving An 18-Wheeler

Friends banned together to send well wishes to former model Melyssa Ford, who was seriously injured when her Jeep flipped several times after being clipped by an 18-wheeler. She suffered a fractured skull, as well as a concussion and bleeding to her brain. Insiders say she remains heavily sedated, but still traumatized and in a great deal of pain.

Many of her loved ones took to social media to offer words to Melyssa.

Just yesterday my best friend/adopted big sister @melyssaford Got clipped by an 18 wheeler…her jeep flipped three times. Thank god she was wearing her seatbelt but sustained serious head inquiries. She fractured her skull as well as a concussion and bleeding in her brain. Seeing you in the hospital bed reminded how short life is and how fast things can happen. Driving home yesterday from the hospital completely choked me up. It’s a blessing you are still here with us. However I’m absolutely disgusted by the lack of sensitivity and ignorant comments being made on instagram. This is not a joke. She is beyond lucky to be alive. Nothing is fucking funny about someone getting in a car accident. Mel has an 10 inch open wound that had to be surgically closed with staples and stitches and several abrasions on her body. Life is short and so please spread love. Please only send my friend love and healing during this time. Hug your loved ones and hold them close ❤️ love you @melyssaford and I’m glad you’re still here with us.

Hit the flip to read more from those who knew Melyssa personally.

Continue reading Friends Send Prayers To Melyssa Ford After Former Model Seriously Injured In Car Accident Involving An 18-Wheeler

