Drake’s fifth album Scorpion has over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify alone, according to @ChartData,

Drake's 'Scorpion' has now surpassed 1.4 billion streams on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) July 1, 2018

That might have something to do with the fact that Drizzy (Who’s an Apple Music artist) is at the top of pretty much every playlist on Spotify right now.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/bGH6fumDqM — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) July 1, 2018

As Genius’ Rob Markman pointed out, even the Fresh Gospel station had “Finesse” as its first track. Not “God’s Plan,” “Finesse.”

Drake is on the cover of damn near every Spotify playlist with songs on the top of every list including the gospel playlist. I’m scratching my head rn pic.twitter.com/VUOZmVLd9C — Rob Markman (@RobMarkman) June 30, 2018

How TF Did Drake Hack Spotify To Get On Top Of Every Playlist? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

