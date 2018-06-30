CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#MowingWhileBlack: Neighbors Call Police On 12-Year-Old Boy Cutting The Grass

Since the video of the incident went viral, Reggie Fields says his lawn mowing business is now booming.

1 reads
Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Flower Bouquet On Tombstone

Source: Gregory Alonso / EyeEm / Getty

Another nosy neighbor has taken it upon themself to call the police on a Black child for no good reason.

The 12-year-old boy’s crime? Cutting the grass.

According to Cleveland.com, Ohio-resident Reggie Fields, whose business is named Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service, was cutting Lucille Holt-Colden’s grass last Saturday with the help of his brother and cousin when Holt-Colden’s neighbor dialed 911 on the teenagers for cutting their grass.

Apparently, the neighbor was upset that the boys were cutting grass on their property without their consent.  However Maple Heights police wrote in a report that “there was no clear indication where the property line begins and ends. Reggie and his relatives were going to pick up the grass clippings and not cut their grass again.”

Thankfully, when the Maple Heights police came to the scene, Holt-Colden’s recorded the interaction on Facebook Live. Since then the video has gone viral and has increased Reggie’s law cutting business.

“They called the police to tell the police the kids were cutting their grass. Who does that?” Holt-Colden asks in the two and a half-minute long video. “Who does that?”

Reggie decided just to walk away.

“I was nervous.”

“I thought they were going to tell me I was in trouble. I just walked away to another lady’s house and cut their grass. I just walked away and acted like nothing was going on and back in my own world.”

“People are inboxing me like, ‘How can I get in touch with this children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut,’” Holt-Colden told WEWS News.

In addition, on Friday she posted another video of Reggie receiving a new lawn mower and leaf blower from members of the community.

Reggie says he hopes to save some money and buy some new equipment with the increase in business.

“Just give me a call. I will be there. On time!”

RELATED NEWS:

#PermitPatty: White Woman Calls Police on 8-Year-Old Black Girl Selling Water

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling For Calling Cops To Make Sure They Pay Bill

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

13 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.

#MowingWhileBlack: Neighbors Call Police On 12-Year-Old Boy Cutting The Grass was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
Are You Ready For The Bobby Brown Story?
 52 mins ago
07.01.18
Woman Listening Music at Park
Foxy 4 Play Weekend: We Play What You…
 2 hours ago
07.01.18
Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney…
 21 hours ago
07.01.18
About Time! Lee Daniels Vows To Pay Damon…
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
Watch Cardi B’s Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
Why Is Serena Williams Being Drug Tested More…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
GG Music: Eric Bellinger Brings Extra Flavor To…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Boosie Doing His Son’s Hair Reminds Us Of…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Drake Shares ‘Scorpion’ Influences On Instagram Story
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
NC Museum Of History
Don’t Miss The Free Exhibition Of Ernie Barnes’…
 1 day ago
06.30.18
Black Music Month: Dorothy Norwood
 1 day ago
07.01.18
KBLX's Legends Of Love With Charlie Wilson
New Video! Tamia’s “Leave In Smokin'”
 1 day ago
06.30.18
When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music…
 2 days ago
07.01.18
Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For…
 2 days ago
07.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close