MowingWhileBlack: Neighbors Call Police On 12-Year-Old Boy Cutting The Grass

Another nosy neighbor has taken it upon themself to call the police on a Black child for no good reason.

The 12-year-old boy’s crime? Cutting the grass.

According to Cleveland.com, Ohio-resident Reggie Fields, whose business is named Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service, was cutting Lucille Holt-Colden’s grass last Saturday with the help of his brother and cousin when Holt-Colden’s neighbor dialed 911 on the teenagers for cutting their grass.

This Maple Heights boy was trying to make a little extra money this summer but he had the police called on him as he was cutting his neighbor's grass. After his neighbor posted about the incident on Facebook, the boy says his business is booming (via WFLA) https://t.co/4uXr3kHSzG — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 29, 2018

Apparently, the neighbor was upset that the boys were cutting grass on their property without their consent. However Maple Heights police wrote in a report that “there was no clear indication where the property line begins and ends. Reggie and his relatives were going to pick up the grass clippings and not cut their grass again.”

Thankfully, when the Maple Heights police came to the scene, Holt-Colden’s recorded the interaction on Facebook Live. Since then the video has gone viral and has increased Reggie’s law cutting business.

“They called the police to tell the police the kids were cutting their grass. Who does that?” Holt-Colden asks in the two and a half-minute long video. “Who does that?”

Reggie decided just to walk away.

“I was nervous.”

“I thought they were going to tell me I was in trouble. I just walked away to another lady’s house and cut their grass. I just walked away and acted like nothing was going on and back in my own world.”

“People are inboxing me like, ‘How can I get in touch with this children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut,’” Holt-Colden told WEWS News.

In addition, on Friday she posted another video of Reggie receiving a new lawn mower and leaf blower from members of the community.

Reggie says he hopes to save some money and buy some new equipment with the increase in business.

“Just give me a call. I will be there. On time!”

