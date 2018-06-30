CLOSE
Boosie Doing His Son’s Hair Reminds Us Of All Black Mothers

Boosie Badazz 'Touch Down 2 Cause Hell' Album Listening Session

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

When Boosie attempted to comb his son’s hair on Instagram Live, we couldn’t help but to get instant flashbacks of the days we would get popped with the comb because our hair was too nappy and mama was too frustrated.

 

All Boosie is missing is the house phone glued to his ear so he can get all the neighborhood gossip.

Boosie Doing His Son's Hair Reminds Us Of All Black Mothers was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

