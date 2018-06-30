CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney Houston & More Divas Is Unbelievable

0 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: 1015

Source: Laura Cavanaugh / Getty

It’s risky AF to try and mimic the greatness of talented folks like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Beyonce. But when you got the skills, why not show ’em off and share your greatness with the world, like the divas before you did. Filipino singer Katrina Velarde, a.k.a Suklay Diva, is well known all over the world for her ability to impersonate any singer from Beyoncé to Adele. It’s kind of mind blowing to see someone with the ability to be so versatile and sooooo good.

See for yourself.

Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney Houston & More Divas Is Unbelievable was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney Houston & More Divas Is Unbelievable

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
Are You Ready For The Bobby Brown Story?
 52 mins ago
07.01.18
Woman Listening Music at Park
Foxy 4 Play Weekend: We Play What You…
 2 hours ago
07.01.18
Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney…
 21 hours ago
07.01.18
About Time! Lee Daniels Vows To Pay Damon…
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
Watch Cardi B’s Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
Why Is Serena Williams Being Drug Tested More…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
GG Music: Eric Bellinger Brings Extra Flavor To…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Boosie Doing His Son’s Hair Reminds Us Of…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Drake Shares ‘Scorpion’ Influences On Instagram Story
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
NC Museum Of History
Don’t Miss The Free Exhibition Of Ernie Barnes’…
 1 day ago
06.30.18
Black Music Month: Dorothy Norwood
 1 day ago
07.01.18
KBLX's Legends Of Love With Charlie Wilson
New Video! Tamia’s “Leave In Smokin'”
 1 day ago
06.30.18
When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music…
 2 days ago
07.01.18
Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For…
 2 days ago
07.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close