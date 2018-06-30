0 reads Leave a comment
It’s risky AF to try and mimic the greatness of talented folks like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Beyonce. But when you got the skills, why not show ’em off and share your greatness with the world, like the divas before you did. Filipino singer Katrina Velarde, a.k.a Suklay Diva, is well known all over the world for her ability to impersonate any singer from Beyoncé to Adele. It’s kind of mind blowing to see someone with the ability to be so versatile and sooooo good.
See for yourself.
Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney Houston & More Divas Is Unbelievable was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours