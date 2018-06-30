CLOSE
Meet Durham’s Dr. Bahby Banks As She Prepares To Speak At Essence In New Orleans

Are you headed to Essence Music Festival in New Orleans? If so, make sure you check out Durham’s own Dr. Bahby Banks as she takes her talents to one of the biggest events of the year. Her ENVISION Empowerment Experience has educated and empowered Black women ages 25-54 through workshops that include vibrant, culturally-relevant content and activities.

 

ICYMI: T-14 days 'til New Orleans!! Are you headed to @essencefest this year? Join @bahbybanks and friends on Thursday, July 5th from 6:00 – 9:00pm at the @catahoulahotel for a complimentary evening of fellowship, food and music with the intentional purpose of reminding you to take care of yourself before you turn up! 💯 . . Excited to partner with @american_heart Greater Southeast Affiliate and @zoepicturesig for this event! . . ******************** 🍜 Culinary sampling prepared by @tiarastaste. 🎶 Soundtrack curated by @iammpafinancials Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Contact us at info@bahbybanks.com! ******************** RSVP today: http://bit.ly/EEENOLA2018 [link in bio] #bahbybanks #BrandedbyZP #TiarasTaste #EEENOLA2018 #Essence #EssenceFest #EssenceFest2018 #healthiswealth #EFSquadGoals #NewOrleans #Nola @essence

A post shared by Dr. Bahby Banks (@bahbybanks) on

 

We chatted with Dr. Banks about her “baby,” ENVISION.

 

 

