Meet Durham’s Dr. Bahby Banks As She Prepares To Speak At Essence In New Orleans

Are you headed to Essence Music Festival in New Orleans? If so, make sure you check out Durham’s own Dr. Bahby Banks as she takes her talents to one of the biggest events of the year. Her ENVISION Empowerment Experience has educated and empowered Black women ages 25-54 through workshops that include vibrant, culturally-relevant content and activities.

We chatted with Dr. Banks about her “baby,” ENVISION.

