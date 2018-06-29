CLOSE
Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says She Is Facing Increased Death Threats

Despite what Republicans and Dems say, the California representative never called for violence against Trump and members of his administration.

2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Ever since Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) came out in favor of The Resistance continuing to get in the faces of those who enable President Trump, she claims that she’s been experiencing an influx of death threats.

According to a statement she gave on Thursday (June 28), Waters called out the hypocrisy between how she’s been treated compared to President Trump who has actually incited violence against journalist, people of color and those who protest him.

As the president has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should “be careful,” even more individuals are leaving [threatening] messages and sending hostile mail to my office.

There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were canceled this weekend.

This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.

CNN reported that Waters had to cancel two events because in Texas and Alabama this weekend including “one very serious death threat” on Monday from a person in Texas.

As we previously reported, Waters came under fire from both Republicans and Democrats after she praised the protesters who recently confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant in D.C and White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders who was asked to leave a Virginia eatery.

Of course #45 had words for Waters, threatening her in a Tweet on Monday.

But in the end, Waters stresses that these types of threats are new or rare.

“I don’t cry about protests,” Waters said earlier this week.

“People protest me all the time. People come to my district office. That’s their right. The only time I have anything to say about protests is when they threaten to kill me, then I turn that in. Otherwise, protests is the American way.”

Keep resisting Auntie Maxine!

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says She Is Facing Increased Death Threats was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

