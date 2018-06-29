CLOSE
Watch: 50 Cent Performs ‘Big Rich Town’ At Season 5 ‘Power’ Premiere

Watch Fiddy hit the stage.

We all know it’s going down when we hear “they say this is a big, rich town.” So, thankfully we don’t have to wait for Ghost’s highly anticipated return much longer, as season 5 of Power airs this Sunday, July 1. In the meantime, watch 50 Cent perform the theme song at the Power premiere party Starz held this week. He had the backing of an entire orchestra!

