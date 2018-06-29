Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For Black Celebs To Not Ignore Black Media

Entertainment News
| 06.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

'Uncle Drew' New York Premiere

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

While on the red carpet at the New York premiere of ‘Uncle Drew’, the film’s star Lil Rel Howery opens up to Global Grind about what drove him to be more aware of black journalists.  He reveals what drove him to request that black media not be put at the end of red carpets he’s involved in and why he makes it a point speak to all of them on the carpet.

Watch the video above.

Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For Black Celebs To Not Ignore Black Media was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For Black Celebs To Not Ignore Black Media

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
Are You Ready For The Bobby Brown Story?
 53 mins ago
07.01.18
Woman Listening Music at Park
Foxy 4 Play Weekend: We Play What You…
 2 hours ago
07.01.18
Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney…
 21 hours ago
07.01.18
About Time! Lee Daniels Vows To Pay Damon…
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
Watch Cardi B’s Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
Why Is Serena Williams Being Drug Tested More…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
GG Music: Eric Bellinger Brings Extra Flavor To…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Boosie Doing His Son’s Hair Reminds Us Of…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Drake Shares ‘Scorpion’ Influences On Instagram Story
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
NC Museum Of History
Don’t Miss The Free Exhibition Of Ernie Barnes’…
 1 day ago
06.30.18
Black Music Month: Dorothy Norwood
 1 day ago
07.01.18
KBLX's Legends Of Love With Charlie Wilson
New Video! Tamia’s “Leave In Smokin'”
 1 day ago
06.30.18
When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music…
 2 days ago
07.01.18
Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For…
 2 days ago
07.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close