When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music Video But The Show Must Go On

An aspiring rapper was in the middle of shooting his music video when police were called. He was apprehended and handcuffed but that didn’t stop him from continuing to keep the cameras rolling. Instead of chronicling his arrest for legal purposes, he decided to continue shooting his music video while in cuffs.

The cop didn’t seem to mind.

