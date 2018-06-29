CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Heartbreaking: Mother Says Goodbye To Daughter After Doctors Declared Girl Brain Dead Nearly 5 Years Ago

Nailah Winkfield fought for her child, Jahi McMath to stay on life support and receive medical care in New Jersey.

1 reads
Leave a comment

A mother who fought hard for her teenage daughter to stay on life support after being declared brain-dead nearly five years ago has said goodbye to her child. Jahi McMath died after a surgery in New Jersey on June 22, her mother, Nailah Winkfield confirmed Thursday.

McMath’s story had reached people nationwide after the Oakland teen, who was 13 at the time, suffered severe brain damage during a routine tonsil surgery in California in December 2013, Time reported. The teen was said to be brain-dead by specialists after neurological tests were done, and a coroner signed a death certificate. Winkfield, however, put her faith to the test, refusing to accept doctors’ conclusions and committing to go to bat for her child to get continued medical care.

RELATED: Family Of Brain-Dead California Teen Jahi McMath Fights To Reverse Death Ruling

In a brave move, Winkfield, fueled by her religious beliefs, flew McMath to New Jersey where she remained on life support. The mother sold her Oakland home, quit her job and used her savings to get her daughter the best possible care. Winkfield drew much support from family care groups who rallied to help raise money for the teen’s medical expenses.

Nationwide, McMath and Winkfield’s stories drew attention and ignited a debate over brain death and religion as well.

The mother, fighting for her child, also found the strength to challenge the California death certificate. She filed a medical malpractice suit against the Children’s Hospital in Oakland, prompting a judge to ask a jury last year to decide in the matter. As of now, McMath, with her daughter’s death still fresh in her mind, is deciding whether to continue the legal fight in an attempt to spare pain for other families in similar situations.

“My wish is that she will get some laws changed,” Winkfield said about her daughter. “I really hope that people learn from this and learn not to pull the plug so fast.”

SEE ALSO:

Capital Gazette Shooting Shows Why Maxine Waters Needs Secret Service Protection

Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And Attacks Black Children On A Beach

Permit Patty, Alison Ettel

Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation

12 photos Launch gallery

Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation

Continue reading Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation

Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady To Become A Meme And GIF Sensation

Alison Ettel called the police on an eight-year-old Black girl who was selling water. Now she is the latest meme and GIF sensation. Keep clicking to get your cackle on.

Heartbreaking: Mother Says Goodbye To Daughter After Doctors Declared Girl Brain Dead Nearly 5 Years Ago was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
Are You Ready For The Bobby Brown Story?
 53 mins ago
07.01.18
Woman Listening Music at Park
Foxy 4 Play Weekend: We Play What You…
 2 hours ago
07.01.18
Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney…
 21 hours ago
07.01.18
About Time! Lee Daniels Vows To Pay Damon…
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
Watch Cardi B’s Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
Why Is Serena Williams Being Drug Tested More…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
GG Music: Eric Bellinger Brings Extra Flavor To…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Boosie Doing His Son’s Hair Reminds Us Of…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Drake Shares ‘Scorpion’ Influences On Instagram Story
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
NC Museum Of History
Don’t Miss The Free Exhibition Of Ernie Barnes’…
 1 day ago
06.30.18
Black Music Month: Dorothy Norwood
 1 day ago
07.01.18
KBLX's Legends Of Love With Charlie Wilson
New Video! Tamia’s “Leave In Smokin'”
 1 day ago
06.30.18
When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music…
 2 days ago
07.01.18
Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For…
 2 days ago
07.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close