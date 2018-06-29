CLOSE
Gunman Targeting Maryland Newspaper Kills 5 In Attack

Gunman Dead After Shooting In Nashville-Area Movie Theater

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Thursday armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun a man attacked a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. The gunman killed four journalists and a staffer before police stormed the building and arrested him.

Source: wral.com

 

 

 

 

