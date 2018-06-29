According to authorities one-year-old Jonathan Lee Vaughan has been found safe. The missing boy was returned safely to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office around 10:20 p.m. Vaughan is a white male with blonde hair, and blue eyes approximately 2 feet, and 2 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Amber Alert Canceled For One Year Old Boy was originally published on thelightnc.com

