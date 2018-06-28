CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Red Alert! Civil Rights Organizations Sound The Alarm Over Nomination Of Next Supreme Court Justice

Democrats appear powerless to stop the Republican train.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Civil rights groups were sounding the alarm over fear that hard-fought advances in equality and justice will be lost for at least a generation with President Donald Trump’s next Supreme Court pick.

See Also: The Future Of Civil Rights Looks Bleak After Supreme Court Travel Ban Ruling

In a joint statement issued Thursday morning, a coalition of organizations, including the National Action Network and National Urban League, urged “all citizens of good conscience” to call their U.S. senators and demand that the Republican-controlled Senate wait until after the midterm elections to confirm the next high court justice.

“The Senate is divided by a single vote. The need for a strong system of checks and balances has seldom been greater,” the statement added.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who has served on the Supreme Court for 30 years, announced Wednesday that he would be retiring from the bench. The 81-year-old judge had a record of voting with liberal justices from time-to-time. Hi exit gives Trump and conservative lawmakers a golden opportunity to make the court solidly conservative for a generation. Kennedy’s last day was scheduled for July 31, according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court.

Kennedy’s announcement came as civil rights groups were already reeling following recent high court decisions.

On Tuesday, the court ruled in favor of the president’s travel ban against predominantly Muslim countries. And one day earlier, the justices handed Republicans a victory in gerrymandering cases in North Carolina and Texas that voting rights advocates said were intended to suppress the minority vote.

Meanwhile, the Democrats appeared powerless to stop the Republicans from confirming Trump’s pick. Their only move was convincing GOP leaders to delay the confirmation process until after the November elections, in the hope that the Democrats retake the Senate. But it was highly unlikely, to put it mildly, that Republicans would ever agree to something like that.

The names on the president’s shortlist of potential nominees have failed to show a “commitment to equal justice and civil rights” during their career, according to a separate statement from the NAACP, which also called for confirmation hearings to be held after the midterm elections.

“For the good of the American people, we urge the president and the Senate to carefully exercise their respective roles under the Constitution in light of the consequential impact of this nomination on our democracy,” the statement added.

SEE ALSO:

Permit Patty Is Now Unemployed Patty

Watch: Chili’s Pulled A Waffle House And Tried To Get Black Paying Customers Arrested

Lorraine Motel

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

29 photos Launch gallery

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Continue reading Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

Red Alert! Civil Rights Organizations Sound The Alarm Over Nomination Of Next Supreme Court Justice was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Music Month Spotlight: Common
 6 mins ago
06.29.18
Woman Listening to Music
Foxy 4 Play Weekend: We Play What You…
 10 hours ago
06.29.18
Eesh: Ed Sheeran Is Hit With Another Lawsuit…
 16 hours ago
06.29.18
And There’s More: Kanye West Reportedly Wants To…
 17 hours ago
06.29.18
50 Cent Doubles Down On Tasteless Attack Against…
 18 hours ago
06.28.18
Watch: Black Thought Breaks Down The Lyrics To…
 18 hours ago
06.28.18
Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian In Honor Of…
 19 hours ago
06.28.18
Man Explains Why He Was Riding The Hood…
 19 hours ago
06.28.18
Saudi Woman Celebrates The Right To Drive With…
 21 hours ago
06.28.18
Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Drops An Impressive 52…
 22 hours ago
06.28.18
WE TV Series 'Braxton Family Values' - Reunion Special Taping
It’s Going To Be A While Before You…
 22 hours ago
06.28.18
Is That Justin Bieber Or Post Malone? We…
 24 hours ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals
BIG NEWS: Former Destiny’s Child Member Is Preggars
 1 day ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close