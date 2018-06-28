CLOSE
Bronx Teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Laid To Rest By His Community

A funeral service was held on Wednesday for Lesandro "Junior" Guzman Feliz, a 15-year-old teen stabbed to death outside a Bronx bodega.

Supporters and family members gathered on Wednesday to honor the memory of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, the 15-year-old Bronx teen who was fatally stabbed by gang members outside a local bodega on June 20.

Guzman-Feliz’s death sent a shockwave throughout the nation as many tried to make sense of his tragic death, especially after it was revealed that the stabbing may have been a case of mistaken identity. #JusticeForJunior reverberated across social media as a rallying cry to honor Guzman-Feliz’s memory.

Funeral services for the teen were held at Mount Carmel Church and attended by hundreds of people in the surrounding community.

Supporters also stood outside the service and along the route to the grocery store where the teen lost his life in a senseless stabbing.

“A cloud of sadness covers our hearts,” the priest said during the service. “Not only Lesandro’s family, but our hearts, our community, New York, the whole humanity. Because whenever someone dies tragically, there is a wound in this humanity and God’s project is damaged.”

Pallbearers donning Yankee jersey’s were seen carrying the casket carrying the young man’s body.

Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death outside of the Cruz and Chiky Grocery after he was confronted by a group of men. He later ran to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Calls to close the store have been spearheaded by three New York City council members, after a surveillance video revealed the teen ran into the store for shelter before he was violently dragged out by his killers.

Eight men were arrested and face charges in connection to the young man’s death.

Two wakes were held on Monday and Tuesday at the Ortiz Funeral Home. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attended a service on Tuesday to pay homage to Guzman-Feliz and his family.

Guzman-Feliz was laid to rest exactly one week after he lost his life.

SOURCE: KTRK

Bronx Teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Laid To Rest By His Community was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

