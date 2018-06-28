In an era when dropping weight can be as easy as a consultation with a plastic surgeon, Kandi Burruss‘ daughter Riley did it the natural way. The budding beauty dropped an impressive 52 pounds by working out and healthy eating habits.

Riley’s trainer, who goes by @iamthekingoffitness on Instagram, posted a before and after shot of Riley’s progress while detailing the long journey to her new body.

Mama Kandi couldn’t be prouder and posted a touching tribute to her bay girl.

NeNe Leakes showed her support for Riley and commented, “Go Riley! You look so cute.” Congrats Riley!

Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Drops An Impressive 52 Pounds was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

