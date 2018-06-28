CLOSE
Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Drops An Impressive 52 Pounds

'Kandi's Ski Trip' VIP Premiere Watch Party

In an era when dropping weight can be as easy as a consultation with a plastic surgeon, Kandi Burruss‘ daughter Riley did it the natural way. The budding beauty dropped an impressive 52 pounds by working out and healthy eating habits.

Riley’s trainer, who goes by @iamthekingoffitness on Instagram, posted a before and after shot of Riley’s progress while detailing the long journey to her new body.

Mama Kandi couldn’t be prouder and posted a touching tribute to her bay girl.

I’m so proud of my baby @rileyburruss! Last year (around September I think) Riley decided to get serious about being fit. With the help of her trainer @iamthekingoffitness she’s lost 52lbs!!!! & she did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake. Shout out to her friends @olivervett & @jake.vett who worked out with her & helped her to stick to it. They also lost between 40-50lbs. Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight. Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size. Nobody knew she was over 200lbs because my daughter is tall. She’s 5’9. & to be honest she wouldn’t tell anybody how much she weighed but now she proudly shares it because she wants to motivate other people who are going thru the Weightloss struggle. Riley is still working out 5 days a week. I’m so proud of her dedication. Now she doesn’t need help to stick to it because she’s got that self discipline that I don’t even have… Riley wants to help other young people get fit & help them thru the challenges she faced. Stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next! #ProudMom ❤️❤️❤️

NeNe Leakes showed her support for Riley and commented, “Go Riley! You look so cute.” Congrats Riley!

