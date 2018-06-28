CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian In Honor Of Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday

His baby's name is 'True' but the truth ain't in him!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Tristan ‘Third Trimester’ Thompson was captured on camera joking with Kim Kardashian during his baby mama Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party about reportedly blocking everyone associated with Khloe on social media.

Kim took a jab at the basketball star, saying that he needs to finally ‘unblock her’ as well as all their other sisters and besties Khadija and Malika on Instagram. We can only assume Thompson blocked Khloe’s entire family after he was caught canoodling with another woman just weeks before Khloe was set to give birth.

It appears Thompson and Kardashian are trying to make this whole co-parenting thing work. When Kim says she wanted to sneak and look at his phone code, Khloe chimed in saying “I know it.” Glad to see they are keeping lines of trust open.

Take a look:

 

RELATED LINKS

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real

Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian In Honor Of Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian In Honor Of Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
50 Cent Doubles Down On Tasteless Attack Against…
 5 hours ago
06.28.18
Watch: Black Thought Breaks Down The Lyrics To…
 5 hours ago
06.28.18
Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian In Honor Of…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
Man Explains Why He Was Riding The Hood…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
Saudi Woman Celebrates The Right To Drive With…
 8 hours ago
06.28.18
Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Drops An Impressive 52…
 9 hours ago
06.28.18
WE TV Series 'Braxton Family Values' - Reunion Special Taping
It’s Going To Be A While Before You…
 9 hours ago
06.28.18
Is That Justin Bieber Or Post Malone? We…
 11 hours ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 12 hours ago
06.28.18
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals
BIG NEWS: Former Destiny’s Child Member Is Preggars
 13 hours ago
06.28.18
Black Music Month : Mary Mary
 15 hours ago
06.28.18
Mommy Over Everything: Serena Williams Says That She…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Look At The Flick Of The Wrist: Floyd…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close