Wendy Williams, R.Kelly & More React To Joe Jackson’s Death

Family, friends and celebrities are expressing their condolences to the Jackson family after news broke that Joe Jackson sadly died at the age of 89 on June 27th. The patriarch of the Jackson family had been suffering from terminal cancer and was hospitalized earlier this month.

Stars and fellow music industry titans took to social media after the news broke to honor the legend. See the tweets below:

I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jacksonhttps://t.co/F5UfYjEgYx — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 27, 2018

RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SI1C7lUuG6 — RANDY JACKSON (@randyjacksonjr) June 27, 2018

Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

Thank you Grandpa for the amazing strength, determination and pride you showed this family. The Jackson legacy would not exist without you.

I lost a grandfather but heaven gained The Hawk. https://t.co/PagFmSW2Q6 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

#JoeJackson passed at 89 as the patriarch of a family that has mainstreamed our culture. He was never given the credit he deserved. He influenced the world of music with the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and others. May history correct his legacy.

📷: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/NAlceUJaqv — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 27, 2018

THE MAN…THE FAMILY …THE LEGEND! RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community on a whole…but to the ENTIRE WORLD!!! #RIP pic.twitter.com/uOfKXQV4mP — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson took his 6 sons and 3 daughters from Gary, IN to the world. He made icons that are still impacting the world, today. Sad to hear about his passing. Rest in power, #JoeJackson#LegendsHonorLegends pic.twitter.com/FE0o6EkTo7 — R. Kelly (@rkelly) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson, brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties. We will remember him as long as his family’s music plays. Offering prayers and condolences to the Jackson family. #RIP #NeverCanSayGoodbye #JoeJackson pic.twitter.com/ws7vFmeRxi — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) June 27, 2018

RIP Joe Jackson.

A tough, uncompromising, charming & complex man who drove his children from the mean, poor streets of Gary, Indiana to global stardom. But at what cost? He made no apologies when I interviewed him in 2013: ‘I did what I had to do to give them a better life.’ pic.twitter.com/WCz4mXHjYM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 27, 2018

Wendy Williams, R.Kelly & More React To Joe Jackson’s Death was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: