Watch: Black Thought Breaks Down The Lyrics To His Track “Dostoyevsky” With Genius

With a lyricst like Tariq, some explanation is needed

5th Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival

Source: Brian Feinzimer / Getty

Black Thought sat down with the good people over at Genius recently to break down the lyrics to one of his new tracks. The Roots co-founder Black Thought released his debut solo project ‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 1.’ earlier this month, which is a collaboration with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder. The third track on the project, “Dostoyevsky” includes a feature from Grammy-nominated North Carolina rapper Rapsody.

The legendary rapper explains that the track is about how he strives to bring the wisdom of Russian philosopher Fyodor Dostoyevsky to the rap universe. The idea for the track came during an interview with writer and director Barry Michael Cooper for the New York Times, who told Black Thought he’s “the hip-hop Dostoyevsky.”

 

Watch: Black Thought Breaks Down The Lyrics To His Track "Dostoyevsky" With Genius was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

