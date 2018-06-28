Just After being Released From Mental Hospital Fayetteville Mother Is Accused Of Poisoning Her Two Sons   

According to Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West a Fayetteville mother who is accused of trying to poison her two children was released from a mental hospital just hours before the incident happened. Officials reported that Octavia Robinson mixed lighter fluid with soda and gave it to her two boys to drink. On Friday Robinson had a run-in with police across the street from the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard where she was living with her children.

The police reported that Robinson was with her two boys and had a knife and threatened to harm herself. She was then committed to a mental hospital for two days before being released Sunday. Robinson’s sons 6 and 10 years old are in the care of Department of Social Services since the attempted poisoning.

Source: cbs17.com

