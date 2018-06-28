Deon Cole Talks About His Weight Loss

TJMS
06.28.18
Take a trip down memory lane as Deon Cole and the crew reminisce about he and Tom’s not so slim days!

Deon is performing at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City June 28 – July 1.

(Photo credit: Deon Cole press)

Deon Cole Talks About His Weight Loss was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

