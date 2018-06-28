HUD Official Resigns And Rips Into Ben Carson

February feels like lifetimes ago in the Trump administration. But it was way back then when Ben Carson had one of many lawsuits filed against him and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). One of the people who filed a lawsuit was Helen Foster, a senior career official at the department. However, she has now quit and, on her way out, she ripped into Carson.

The Hill reported, “Helen Foster — a senior career official at the department — alleges in a complaint she filed with a watchdog for federal employees that she was asked shortly before President Trump‘s inauguration by then-acting HUD Secretary Craig Clemmensen to assist Carson’s wife with getting funding to redecorate his office.” In the complaint, Foster allegedly told Clemmensen that there is a $5,000 legal limit in suite renovations, but she was told to “find money” and “$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair.”

Foster claims she was demoted and replaced with an appointee from Trump — even though just before the renovation demands, she had been given a performance rating of “excellent” in an annual review. In her lawsuit, Foster is demanding a public apology and to be reinstated as HUD’s chief administrative officer. Now, Foster has had enough — she quit as a protest and submitted a biting letter to The Washington Post.

She wrote in part, “Even though I reported all of these issues appropriately, through the HUD chain of command, and with documentation, I was demoted into a made-up ‘do-nothing’ job with no duties or responsibilities by your direct reports. A full year has [passed] since, and I remain in the same spurious position with no official duties.” She also claims $10 million in taxpayer funds have been “grossly mismanaged.”

She described HUD as being packed with bullies who intimidate people. She wrote, “You certainly do know now that your own staff have lied to you, lied to the public, knowingly violated the law, and he illegally punished me for doing my job for over a year. Collectively, they have hounded me out of HUD, and out of my career as a public servant.” You can read the full letter, here.

Well, thankfully she is out of the environment—though the rest of America still has to suffer with Ben Carson as the incompetent secretary of HUD.

